LONDON Nov 22 Mining sector entrepreneur Robert
Friedland is lending his support to Nat Rothschild's move to
keep alive the London-listed Bumi Plc coal-mining
venture, sources familiar with the matter said.
Rothschild founded Bumi two years ago with Indonesia's
politically connected Bakrie family, which reversed Indonesian
operating assets into a shell company set up by Rothschild.
The relationship has soured, and, in October, the Bakries
bid $1.4 billion to reacquire operating assets that underpin
Bumi, a move that would dismantle the group.
Earlier this month, Bumi said Rothschild had proposed an
alternative. Sources familiar with the matter said that proposal
would see Bakrie-supporting shareholders bought out, while Bumi
would keep some coal assets, namely majority-owned Berau Coal.
Friedland - a billionaire famous for spotting the potential
of some of the world's top deposits from Voisey's Bay nickel
deposit in Canada to Mongolia's Oyu Tolgoi - has agreed to
invest $50 million, one of the sources said on Thursday.
Bumi and Rothschild both declined to comment. Friedland was
not available for comment.