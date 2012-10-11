LONDON Oct 11 Financier Nat Rothschild, one of
the founders of coal miner Bumi Plc, said on Thursday
he saw challenges for the company even after the exit of
Indonesia's powerful Bakrie family, with ownership remaining
concentrated.
Rothschild, in a statement, declined to comment on a deal
proposed by the Bakrie family that would take back the
Indonesian assets they brought to Bumi Plc, and effectively
unravel the company. He said he would wait until a probe into
potential financial irregularities was complete.
"As has been noted over the last 12 months, there have been
challenges in implementing appropriate standards of corporate
governance and these have been a source of friction amongst the
board members and shareholders," Rothschild said.
"Even if the Bakries exit, one of the key concerns that I
share with other minority investors is that Bumi Plc would still
face a concentration of ownership by a small number of
closely-related parties and such challenges would remain."