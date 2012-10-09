* Deal aimed at paying down some of Bumi's $3.9 bln debt
* Deal comes amid concern on the Bumi's ability to raise
cash
* Bankers pitching to separate Bumi Plc and Bakries-sources
* Bumi Plc board set to meet Oct 11 in Singapore
By Janeman Latul
JAKARTA, Oct 9 Indonesia's Bumi Resources
, facing a probe of its finances by London-listed
affiliate Bumi Plc, is in talks with buyers led by the
Sampoerna group to sell a stake in a coal miner for around $200
million, sources said on Tuesday.
Bumi Resources, the crown jewel of the billionaire
Indonesian Bakrie family, had previously confirmed it was in
talks to sell a 50 percent stake in PT Fajar Bumi Sakti. The
unit expects to produce 1 million tonnes of coal this year, a
fraction of Bumi Resource's 75 million tonnes annual output.
Sources now say the potential buyer is a consortium led by
the Sampoerna group, one of Indonesia's biggest conglomerates,
and they are discussing a deal of around $200 million.
The sale is part of a plan by Bumi Resources to pay down
some of its $3.9 billion debt, which includes $1.5 billion owed
to sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp.
Shares in Bakrie Group firms have been under heavy selling
pressure this year because of debt concerns and the plan to sell
assets is the latest effort to shore up confidence by showing
the group's ability to raise cash.
Neither Sampoerna nor Bumi Resources confirmed the talks.
"If and when there is closure on any asset monetisation
effort we will then make an announcement," said Bumi Resources
director Dileep Srivastava.
A. Putranto, an executive at Sampoerna Strategic, the
investment holding firm of the group, said it was open to
expansion in mining and other areas.
"We have not made any commitment with any company or group
of companies on investment in coal mining industry," Putranto
said by email.
If completed, the deal would be the first investment by the
Sampoerna family, which made its fortune on clove cigarettes, in
coal mining.
Sampoerna sold its tobacco business to Philip Morris
of the United States in 2005 for more than $5 billion and it has
used the proceeds to invest in businesses from global online
casinos to palm oil and banking.
"It will be positive when the asset sale actually happens,
otherwise people will remain suspicious. They have been talking
about the need to reduce high cost debt for about 12 months now
and we haven't seen a great deal of progress," said a
Singapore-based debt trader.
LONDON PROBE
Bumi Plc, which owns 29 percent of the Indonesian miner,
launched a probe in September into potential financial
irregularities of over $500 million at its affiliates in the
Southeast Asian country.
Bumi Plc was created in a $3 billion deal in 2010 between
the Bakrie Group and financier Nat Rothschild, aimed at making
it one of the world's biggest coal miners.
The investigation has added to strains between the top
shareholders. The Bakrie Group and Indonesian tycoon Samin Tan
control 47.6 percent of Bumi Plc and Rothschild has about 12
percent.
Rothschild and the Bakrie group clashed in 2011, leading to
a shake-up in the Bumi Plc board this year, which left Tan as
chairman. Rothschild was relegated to non-executive director
from co-chairman.
Tan helped the Bakries stave off default by buying a 23.8
percent stake from them in Bumi Plc for $1 billion in January.
However, sources have said he is "furious" with the Bakries now
because the investment has slumped more than 80 percent in value
since he bought into the company.
Investment banks have suggested ways to resolve the
shareholders' disputes, including a split between Bumi Plc and
the Bakrie Group, sources said.
The Bumi Plc board meets in Singapore on Thursday but is
unlikely to discuss such a radical plan, sources said.
"The Bakries are hoping Samin Tan will be on their side this
week as they are aiming to fight off the accusation from the
probe, although Tan's position is still a mystery to them," said
one of the sources in Jakarta.
The Bakries lost one director from the board when Ari
Hudaya, former Bumi Plc CEO and the current Bumi Resources CEO,
abruptly quit when the probe into irregularities was launched.
The Bumi Plc board has 17 members, including nine
independent directors, according to the company's website.
Bumi Resources 2017 bonds are trading at 82.5/83.5, below
92/93 before the probe commenced. Bumi Resources shares were
down about 1.5 percent on Tuesday but have fallen 20 percent
since the investigation was announced by Bumi Plc and have
plunged 69 percent this year.
Bumi Plc shares have dropped 16 percent since announcing the
probe.