JAKARTA, Sept 24 Shares in Indonesia's PT Bumi
Resources, Asia's largest thermal coal exporter,
extended early losses and were down more than 10 percent on
Monday after its biggest shareholder said it was investigating
potential financial irregularities.
Bumi Plc said development funds at Bumi Resources,
in which it owns a 29 percent stake, will be a focus of an
urgent investigation into allegations of potential financial and
other irregularities at its Indonesian operations.
Bumi Resources traded down 10.7 percent by 0656 GMT at 750
rupiah, versus a 0.7 percent fall in the broader Jakarta index
. The shares have been under pressure this year over debt
concerns.