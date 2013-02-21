* Rothschild had proposed to oust 12 of 14 board members
* Defeated in 19 out of 22 resolutions
* Calls board victory "pyrrhic"
By Clara Ferreira-Marques and Sarah Young
LONDON Feb 21 Financier Nat Rothschild,
co-founder of Bumi Plc, lost his bid to oust the coal
miner's board on Thursday, after a public showdown with his
one-time colleagues and Indonesia's influential Bakrie family.
Shareholders elected to keep Bumi's chairman and chief
executive and most of the current board, rejecting 19 of the 22
proposals made by hedge fund veteran Rothschild, scion of the
banking dynasty.
The Bakries and Rothschild struck a deal in 2010 to offer
investors promising Indonesian mining assets through a London
company protected by UK market rules. Rothschild said at the
time he wanted to make shareholders "two or three times their
money", but they have lost heavily as the partnership soured,
thermal coal prices tumbled and the two sides traded allegations
of misuse of funds and illegal phone hacking.
The allegations of financial wrongdoing were not
substantiated by a legal firm that probed them, as it said key
parties were unwilling to be interviewed or provide information.
Thursday's vote, following months of sparring, moves
attention to the next step in ending one of London's messiest
corporate battles - the divorce with the Bakries and separating
out part-owned Bumi Resources, which the Bakries had brought
into the company.
The dispute has reached into the world of politics, too,
involving two rival candidates for Indonesia's 2014 presidential
elections.
Rothschild's own bid to rejoin the board, as executive
director, received the least support from voting shareholders.
Only 37 percent of those voting backed him.
Rothschild, who says his only aim is to improve Bumi's
dismal share performance, called the board's victory "pyrrhic",
pointing to the fact a substantial proportion of their support
came from the company's heavyweight Indonesian shareholders,
including the Bakries.
He said in a statement issued after the vote that the
current independent directors had lost the confidence of
minority shareholders and should resign.
The split with the Bakries, he said, would be a test.
"The actual split requires 75 percent shareholder support
(excluding the Bakries)," he said during Thursday's meeting.
"The board lacks the moral authority to go through with it."
Rothschild had wanted to oust 12 of 14 board members and
bring in a new team that included himself, proposals which he
said would have helped draw a line under past dramas and revive
a share price languishing at a third of its June 2011 level.
The current board, though, says it has already agreed a
split with the Bakries - something all sides agree is critical -
in a more than $600 million deal that would have been
jeopardised if Rothschild returned to the board.
Bumi said in a statement that directors will now prioritise
the separation, a cash deal which also sees Bumi exit its
minority shareholding in Bumi Resources, and will
shrink the current board. A new chairman will replace the
incumbent, Bakrie partner Samin Tan.
VOTING
Rothschild's campaign was damaged by a last-minute stake
sale by a major Indonesian investor earlier this week, freeing
up shares whose voting rights had been frozen by regulators.
Indonesian investors hold 30 percent of the voting rights.
The impact of the freed shares - an extra 10 percent of total
shares - swung the pendulum against Rothschild, who together
with his declared backers held roughly 30 percent.
The votes, totted up after the meeting in a central London
military hall, showed that the defeat of Rothschild's plan was
not entirely comprehensive.
While voting shareholders chose to keep Samin Tan and Bumi's
chief executive, Nick von Schirnding, Rothschild was successful
in his plan to remove two directors, including Bakrie ally Nalin
Rathod. One of his proposed additions, diplomat Richard Gozney,
will join the board.
DISASTROUS
Rothschild, the 41-year-old hedge fund veteran known for his
bulging contact book, won investors' plaudits when he set up
Bumi with the Bakries.
"To me, this idea of an Indonesian company married to an
English (board) had the makings of a brilliant success," small
shareholder, pensioner Michael Napier, said on Thursday, before
asking whether the two might bury the hatchet.
Tensions came to a head after Bumi announced an independent
investigation into potential wrongdoing at its Indonesian
subsidiaries. Weeks later, the Bakries said they wanted to draw
a line under the London adventure and pull out their assets.
All sides agree Bumi has been a disastrous foray. Its shares
are down some 66 percent since a 2011 listing - even with a
recovery since the start of the year - as boardroom battles
added to the impact of falling thermal coal prices.
Many investors suggest the coal venture has bruised London's
reputation as well as that of Indonesia. While the London market
has long seen successes and failures, Bumi has highlighted
corporate governance failures elsewhere in the sector, and it
contributed to regulators' decision to tighten listing rules.
Adding to the complexities, Thursday's vote also pitted the
families of one Indonesian presidential candidate against
another. Aburizal Bakrie, patriarch of the Bakrie family, is
running for the Golkar party in 2014 elections, while the
brother of Rothschild backer and would-be board member Hashim
Djojohadikusumo - former general Prabowo Subianto - is a rival.
"It is not personal at all," Rothschild said in the hall as
votes were counted, brushing aside months of bitter
recriminations. "I only have one aim - and I have around 36
million shares in this company, together with my cousin - I want
the share price to appreciate."