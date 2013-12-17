LONDON Dec 17 Shareholders in Indonesia-focused
coal miner Bumi Plc have backed a planned split with
the influential Bakrie family that co-founded the company, a key
step towards the long-awaited overhaul of the group.
The divorce plan was widely expected to be approved at a
shareholder meeting on Tuesday, after co-founder and investor
Nat Rothschild struck a last-minute peace deal with management,
and lent his support.
In the end, more than 91 percent of those voting supported a
key vote on the sale of the Bumi Resources subsidiary,
paving the way for a split which investors hope can
fundamentally revamp a business battered by boardroom rows,
allegations of wrongdoing on all sides and a sharp drop in the
price of coal.