LONDON Feb 19 Standard Life Investments, one of
the largest shareholders in Bumi Plc, said on Tuesday
it would support the coal miner's board and vote against
proposals from co-founder Nat Rothschild to oust 12 of 14
current directors.
Rothschild last month called for a meeting to allow
shareholders to vote on his plan to revive Bumi by bringing in a
new board and a more operational focus, without the
participation of his one-time partners, the Bakrie family.
The alternative is to back a plan led by the current board,
including an agreed split with the Bakries. Rothschild has cast
doubt on whether that split will go ahead.
"After careful consideration of the resolutions we believe
the restructured Bumi plc board has the best prospects of
exiting the Bakrie relationship and maximising long term value
for the remaining shareholders," David Cumming, Head of Equities
at Standard Life Investments said, adding the group would
support the board and vote against all resolutions to be
considered on Thursday.
"We have made clear to Bumi the importance we attach to the
successful restructuring of its board and the strengthening of
its executive team. These are pre requisites for restoring
confidence and delivering the returns shareholders expect."
Standard Life Investments holds 2.17 percent of Bumi's
issued share capital.