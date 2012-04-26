April 26 Malaysian tycoon Ananda Krishnan is
selling 600 million shares worth around $825 million in offshore
oilfield services provider Bumi Armada, according to a
source familiar with the deal. The shares are being priced at a
range between 3.95 and 4.09 Malaysian ringgits, the source said,
representing a discount to the closing price of 3.5 to 6
percent.
A call to a company spokeswoman was not immediately
returned.
Ananda, Malaysia's second richest man, is engaged in a mass
sell-off of assets. News on March 29th of a possible IPO of
Astro All Asia Networks followed on the heels of a $2.8 billion
sale of his power assets and proposal to hive off a stake in his
satellite operator MEASAT Global.
CIMB is the bookrunner on the trade, the source said.
(Reporting By Elzio Barreto, writing by Lawrence White)