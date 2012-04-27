April 27 Malaysian offshore oilfield services
firm Bumi Armada's share offering was cut by a third
last night and tycoon Ananda Krishnan opted not to sell at all,
according to IFR.
Weak demand meant the offering priced at the bottom of the
3.95-4.09 ringgit range, and only 293 of an initially targeted
440 million shares were sold.
While Ananda opted not to sell the shares in the company
owned by his holding vehicle Objektif Bersatu, stakeholding
companies Wijaya Sinar, Karisma Mesra, Wijaya Baiduri and Ombak
Damai did sell.
The revised deal size is equal to a 10 percent stake in the
company, taking the free float to around 40 percent. While the
offering was structured as a 144a deal to attract foreign
investors, IFR reported that most of the shares sold ended up in
local hands.
Bumi Armada shares fell 4.7 percent on Friday to 4.02
ringgit.
