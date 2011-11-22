* Q3 loss of $49.8 mln vs $61 mln profit yr ago

JAKARTA, Nov 22 PT Bumi Resources , Asia's largest thermal coal producer, posted a third quarter loss of $49.8 million on Tuesday, hit by a foreign exchange loss due to a weakening rupiah currency that outweighed higher sales.

Bumi Resources, part-owned by the Bakrie Group and financier Nat Rothschild's joint venture Bumi Plc, saw a foreign exchange loss of $28.1 million due to volatility in the rupiah , which weakened 2 percent in the quarter.

Its third quarter net loss compared to a $61 million profit in the year-ago period, according to Reuters calculations based on published nine-month and six-month figures.

"Bumi's third quarter 2011 net loss reveals that uncertainty risk remain high...we believe that negative sentiment on the share price would continue to persist going forward," said Bahana Securities in a report, adding it was putting its "buy" rating on the stock under review.

The firm said in a statement that its nine-month net profit rose 17 percent to $228.8 million. Analysts have forecast Bumi's 2011 net profit to rise 56 percent to $484.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.

The firm said its coal production was on track for 66 million tonnes this year, slightly down from a previous estimation of 67 million. It has previously said it expects coal production to rise to 80 million tonnes in 2012.

Bumi shares rose 3.6 percent by 0804 GMT after the results, outperforming a Jakarta index up 1 percent. The stock slumped by a third during the third quarter, over concerns about Bakrie Group debt and as global investors sold risky assets.

Investors have discounted Bumi's shares against a booming Indonesian stock market in the past two years due to high debt levels and concerns over corporate governance.

London-listed Bumi Plc announced earlier this month the planned repayment of $482 million of short-term investments to Bumi Resources as part of efforts to cut its $3.2 billion debt.

Relations between Rothschild and his Indonesian partners, who now including Samin Tan's PT Borneo Lumbung Energi , have deteriorated in recent weeks, with a leaked letter from Rothschild calling for a "radical cleaning up" of PT Bumi seen as a show of frustration.

The Bakries have since gone public themselves with their own criticism of Rothschild's broadside.

The dispute shows the jostle to control coal exports from Indonesia, the world's largest exporter that is aiming to tap growing Asian demand for power.

Bumi has said the long-term demand fundamentals for coal are strong. Benchmark prices for Australian coal of around $114 a tonne are higher than a year ago when they were below $100 per tonne.

But prices have fallen from nearly $130 per tonne in March as demand from Japan has waned and as a slowdown in China's buying has dampened the coal market regionally. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)