SINGAPORE Aug 13 Palm oil firm Bumitama Agri
Ltd said on Wednesday its net profit for the quarter
ended June 30 rose nearly 90 percent from a year earlier, buoyed
by higher selling prices and sales volumes for both crude palm
oil and palm kernel.
The Singapore-listed oil palm plantation company reported a
net profit for the second quarter of 293.3 billion rupiah ($25.1
million). Its revenue for the quarter rose 49 percent on the
year to 1.5 trillion rupiah.
(1 US dollar = 11,685.0000 rupiah)
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Richard Pullin)