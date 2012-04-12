SINGAPORE, April 12 Shares of Singapore-listed
Bumitama Agri Ltd opened 35 percent above its initial
public offering price on Thursday, helped by a strong outlook
for palm oil prices.
Bumitama shares later traded at S$1.015, 36 percent higher
than its IPO price of S$0.745.
The palm oil company raised about S$244 million ($194
million) in the share offering, which will mainly go towards
funding its expansion and development of its uncultivated land
bank and palm oil plantations.
HSBC and DBS are the joint issue managers, bookrunners and
underwriters of the IPO.
($1 = 1.2578 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Ed Davies)