BANGKOK Oct 14 Bumrungrad Hospital Pcl,
Thailand's second largest healthcare provider by market value,
said on Wednesday it received a business permit from the Myanmar
Investment Commission to operate a private clinic and diagnostic
services in Myanmar.
Bumrungrad is among several Thai healthcare providers
looking to expand business in Southeast Asia, where healthcare
spending is expected to rise due to growing populations, higher
income and ageing people.
Foreign patients account for 66 percent of the company's
revenue and Myanmar is the largest revenue contributor among
non-Thai nationalities, data from a company presentation to
analysts in August showed.
Wholly-owned unit Bumrungrad Health Network Co will own 80
percent in new subsidiary Bumrungrad Myanmar Co Ltd, while the
remaining 20 percent stake will be held by Yangon International
Medical Services Co Ltd, the company said in a statement.
Yangon International is the authorised representative of
Bumrungrad International hospital in Bangkok for Myanmar
patients, according to its Facebook page.
Bumrungrad aims to spend about 11.4 billion baht ($320
million) during 2015-2018 to expand business at home and develop
the UB Songdo unit in Mongolia into a regional hospital, the
presentation showed.
($1 = 35.5200 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)