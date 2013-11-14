FRANKFURT Nov 14 The European Central Bank's asset-quality review of the euro zone's largest banks will start in February next year and should finish in June, Bundesbank Vice President Sabine Lautenschlaeger said on Thursday.

In the coming year, European authorities will stage a series of exercises to test the ability of its lenders to withstand a future crisis without resorting to taxpayer-funded bailouts.

First stage is a risk assessment, to be followed by balance-sheet assessment and stress tests. The broad review is designed to eliminate doubts about banks' health after five years of crisis and highlight any weak spots before the ECB takes over as banking supervisor in late 2014.

"The first stage is the risk assessment ... I expect that to be finished by February, and then the second phase of balance-sheet assessment will begin then," Lautenschlaeger told a news conference.

"I expect that to last until June," she added.

After that, the European Banking Authority will stress test European banks. (Reporting by Eva Taylor and Sakari Suoninen)