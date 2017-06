FRANKFURT Jan 17 Germany's Bundesbank said on Thursday it had put on ice plans to assist the central bank of Bangladesh in preventing currency forgery, citing news reports the country planned to threaten counterfeiters with the death penalty.

The German central bank said it was not aware of the plans when it agreed to the cooperation.

"The Bundesbank thinks that counterfeiting is a serious offence, but considers the threat of a death penalty as excessive," it said in a statement.

"Should such plans not be scrapped..., the Bundesbank will terminate the project in Bangladesh before it has started."

There has been no death penalty in the Federal Republic of Germany since its founding in 1949.

