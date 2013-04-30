(Corrects date of remarks)
FRANKFURT, April 30 European regulators will
decide within two months how to conduct an extensive review of
the euro zone's lenders, Bundesbank Vice-President Sabine
Lautenschlaeger said.
Before the European Central Bank starts supervising euro
zone banks next year as a first step towards a planned banking
union, it wants to take stock of the lenders' health. So far it
has been unclear how such a review would fit in with stress
tests planned by the European Banking Authority.
Lautenschlaeger, who is in charge of banking supervision on
the German central bank's board, said the ECB, the EBA and
national supervisors had decided to cooperate on the matter and
were now discussing details.
Lautenschlaeger's remarks were made on Monday but embargoed
for release on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Eva Kuehnen, Jonathan Gould in Frankfurt and
Laura Noonan in London; editing by Stephen Nisbet)