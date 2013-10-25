FRANKFURT Oct 25 Bundesbank Vice President
Sabine Lautenschlaeger on Friday warned German banks
participating in the European Central Bank's health checks of
the extra work this will involve.
Earlier this week, the ECB announced details for how it
plans to scrutinise the euro zone's 128 largest banks - 24 of
which are German banks - before it takes over as the currency
bloc's banking supervisor late next year.
"For German institutions, the three-pillar comprehensive
assessment will entail a considerable additional workload,"
Lautenschlaeger told reporters, pointing to "extensive data
retrieval".
"The documentation - not only on payment arrears, loan loss
provisions, probabilities of default and collateral valuation -
has to be up-to-date and flawless," she said.
The ECB will take a snapshot of loans and other assets,
including holdings of government debt, from the banks' balance
sheets at the end of this year and assess their riskiness.
First, risk portfolios will be selected, then the asset
quality review will take place, followed by a stress test run in
cooperation with the European Banking Authority (EBA), which
will check how banks react to certain shock scenarios.
In Germany, supervisors will check "whether German banks'
risk-oriented portfolio selection contains adequate provisioning
for shipping loans, commercial real estate loans for certain
regions and countries, certain commercial loans and
securitisations," Lautenschlaeger said, adding that assets that
banks valued using their own models were also on the list.
Only 11 of the 24 participating German banks have already
run through the EBA's stress tests in previous years.
The ECB has said it will issue a "single, comprehensive
disclosure" on its balance sheet assessment and stress tests
before it takes over the reins of the so-called Single
Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) in November 2014.
"A strict ...supervisory assessment will take the wind out
of the sails of those who would have you believe that all banks'
balance sheets are distressed," Lautenschlaeger said.
