FRANKFURT, April 2 Germany's Bundesbank said on
Monday that it will continue to accept all euro zone sovereign
bonds as collateral in its lending operations, rejecting media
reports that it had stopped taking debt from EU/IMF programme
countries.
Stock markets turned negative on Monday and traders
pointed to media reports which said that the Bundesbank had
stopped accepting sovereign bonds from Portugal, Ireland and
Greece.
"We continue to accept sovereign debt from these countries
under the ECB's rules," a Bundesbank spokesman said.
Last month, the ECB gave the euro zone's 17 national central
banks the power to ban the use of bank bonds underwritten by
governments in EU/IMF bailout programmes as collateral to get
unlimited ultra-cheap loans.
The Bundesbank was the first to say it would use the power.
(Reporting By Eva Kuehnen and Marc Jones)