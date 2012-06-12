* Banking union could help supervision, stop bank runs
FRANKFURT, June 12 A European banking union
could bring advantages only if properly anchored in a fiscal
union with powers to stop countries breaking budgetary rules,
the Bundesbank said on Tuesday.
"In a banking union, a crisis in one country's banking
system may require the use of taxpayer money from other
countries," Bundesbank vice president Sabine Lautenschlaeger
said in the text of a speech at a banking supervision
conference.
"Whoever is footing the bill must also have a right of
control, particularly when it comes to the large sums that are
seen in banking crises," she said.
A number of European policy makers have suggested a banking
and fiscal union to shift the burden of the financial crisis
onto broader European shoulders, relieving individual countries
like Greece or Spain.
It is not yet clear what politicians mean by "banking" or
"fiscal" union, Lautenschlaeger said, but a banking union would
bring advantages if it implied more integrated banking
supervision or greater firepower to wind down national banks and
prevent bank runs.
Lautenschlaeger warned against creating a banking union
without a supporting fiscal union.
Banks in countries with high refinancing costs would benefit
most from a banking union and might use the advantage to buy
more government bonds from their home country, she said.
In effect, banks would pass on their more favourable
refinancing conditions to their home countries and thus dampen
the disciplining effect of the financial markets.
The pooling of responsibility through a banking union would
spread through to sovereign bonds of problem states, she said.
"The result would be a pooling of the governments'
liabilities through the back door, without the possibility of
control or the protection of a fiscal union," Lautenschlaeger
said.
