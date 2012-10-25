FRANKFURT Oct 25 Europe's planned banking union
will not help countries with past banking problems, the
Bundesbank's Andreas Dombret said on Thursday, dampening
Ireland's hopes of tapping the euro zone rescue fund to help its
banks.
Euro zone leaders said in June the ESM rescue fund would be
able to recapitalise lenders directly once the new banking
supervision under the roof of the European Central Bank was in
place, which could aid Ireland's full return to debt markets.
But Dombret said the fund could only be used for future
losses and damages, striking a similar tone to finance ministers
from Germany, the Netherlands and Finland, when they last month
laid out the terms under which they would allow the ESM to grant
such assistance.
"No doubt, the banking union is an important building block
for a more stable monetary union. But, as such, it is meant to
mitigate future risks and not to cover past sins," Dombret said
in the text of a speech to be given in Dublin.
"Legacy assets are those risks which evolved under the
responsibility of national supervisors," Dombret said, adding
that "these assets have to be dealt with by the respective
member states".
"Anything else would amount to a fiscal transfer," he said.
Dombret is in charge of financial stability on the board of
Germany's Bundesbank, and the board members often share the same
point of view as the bank's president, who sits on the ECB
Governing Council.
EU leaders agreed earlier this month to build a new system
of supervision led by the ECB, as a step towards a banking union
where chiefly euro zone countries would jointly back problem
lenders in a move to underpin the currency.
Adding bank supervision to the ECB's job of conducting
monetary policy would, however, not come without risks, Dombret
warned, calling for a strict separation of the two areas.
"Such a separation will be difficult from both a legal and
an organisational point of view," Dombret said.
He also said that a comprehensive bail-in of bank creditors
and an appropriate risk-weighting of sovereign bonds should be
key parts of the banking union.
"To minimise the risk that bank rescues pose to government
finances, creditors have to be the first in line when it comes
to bearing banks' losses. Implicit guarantees have to be removed
as taxpayers' money can only be the last resort," Dombret said.