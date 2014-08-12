FRANKFURT Aug 12 Germany's Bundesbank expects
the country's positive economic development to continue, its
president told a broadcaster on Tuesday.
"Overall, we expect the relatively positive development of
the German economy to continue," Jens Weidmann told Hessischer
Rundfunk.
"We are sticking, more or less, with our forecasts that we
have already made public," said the head of the German central
bank.
In June, the Bundesbank hiked its 2014 growth forecast for
Germany by 0.2 percentage points to 1.9 percent thanks to strong
domestic demand and kept its 2015 estimate at 2.0 percent. It
predicted a 1.8-percent expansion in 2016.
