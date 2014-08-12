FRANKFURT Aug 12 Germany's Bundesbank expects the country's positive economic development to continue, its president told a broadcaster on Tuesday.

"Overall, we expect the relatively positive development of the German economy to continue," Jens Weidmann told Hessischer Rundfunk.

"We are sticking, more or less, with our forecasts that we have already made public," said the head of the German central bank.

In June, the Bundesbank hiked its 2014 growth forecast for Germany by 0.2 percentage points to 1.9 percent thanks to strong domestic demand and kept its 2015 estimate at 2.0 percent. It predicted a 1.8-percent expansion in 2016. (Reporting By John O'Donnell; Editing by Paul Carrel)