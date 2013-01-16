* Germany kept some reserves abroad for security in Cold War
FRANKFURT, Jan 16 Germany's central bank plans
to bring home hundreds of tonnes of gold, part of the reserves
it kept in the United States and France during the Cold War for
safety from any Soviet invasion.
The Bundesbank's decision to move the bullion, announced on
Wednesday, stems partly from a desire among some German
politicians to keep a direct eye on its condition. The bank also
now has space in its own vaults for a metal widely seen as
underpinning confidence in the country's economic clout.
Only a third of Germany's nearly 3,400 tonnes of gold,
valued at almost 138 billion euros ($184 billion) are now stored
in Frankfurt, with 45 percent in New York. Germany's gold
reserves are second in size only to those of the United States.
"Now, the political security situation has changed because
the East-West conflict is over. Considerations to store the gold
as far west and as far from the Iron Curtain as possible had to
be reconsidered," Bundesbank board member Carl-Ludwig Thiele
told reporters on Wednesday.
West Germany amassed gold reserves after World War Two due
to rapid economic expansion that saw growing exports to the
United States, where its dollar earnings were turned into gold
under the Bretton Woods agreement that Germany joined in 1952.
As the Cold War set in, the gold remained in central bank
vaults abroad, well out of Moscow's reach.
The German Federal Court of Auditors, which oversees the
government's financial management, called last October for an
official inspection of the gold stored at foreign central banks,
because they have never been fully checked.
The Bundesbank is ready to comply although it has said it
saw no need to count the bars or check their gold content itself
as written assurances from the other central banks were
sufficient.
Thiele stressed that the bank had taken the decision itself
to hold more gold in Frankfurt but accepted the implication that
it would now have direct oversight of the reserves.
"If I hold gold in my own vaults, I have to check it
myself," Thiele said.
CONFIDENCE
Gold is important "to create confidence in the currency, in
the economic power of our country," Thiele said, but he added
that "a complete shift is not appropriate".
This year, the Bundesbank will start transferring 300 tonnes
of gold from the Federal Reserve in New York and all its gold
stored at the Bank of France in Paris - 374 tonnes - to
Frankfurt, so that by 2020 half of its total will be in Germany.
Before German reunification in 1990, 97 percent of Germany's
gold was stored abroad. The Bundesbank then started bringing
some home and in 2000 transferred 931 tonnes from the Bank of
England.
While it will continue to hold about 13 percent of its gold
reserves in London, even after 2020, the Bundesbank will no
longer keep any in Paris as both countries now share the euro.
"A single currency in Europe makes it less necessary to hold
gold in euro zone partner countries," Thiele said.
Also, one factor behind the decision is that the Bundesbank
has gained physical space in its vaults after the transition to
the euro from the deutschmark.
The central bank did not want to disclose how much the gold
transfers would cost and how the gold would be transported.
"This is above all a historical anomaly, which is now being
corrected," said David Marsh, chairman of think tank OMFIF,
which issued a report this month in which it foresaw growing
importance for gold.($1 = 0.7492 euros)
