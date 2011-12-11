* Buba ready to triple credit line to IMF to 45 bln eur
* Buba wants express parliamentary approval for move
* Move part of broad boost to IMF, not euro crisis alone
FRANKFURT, Dec 11 The Bundesbank stands ready
to boost its credit line to the International Monetary Fund to
up to 45 billion euros ($60 billion) to strengthen the fund's
crisis fighting capabilities, a Bundesbank board member said in
an interview.
"It makes complete sense in the current situation to
strengthen the general capabilities of the IMF," Bundesbank
Executive Board member Andreas Dombret told German news agency
DPA.
The increase, part of the 200 billion euros in additional
bilateral credit that EU leaders agreed to make available to
the IMF, would mean a tripling of the Bundesbank's current
credit line and was not the same thing as giving direct
credits, Dombret said.
The funds could not be used exclusively to help fight the
euro debt crisis as this would be a clear violation of rules
forbidding monetary financing of state deficits.
"The Bundesbank has expressly forbidden that," he said.
Countries outside the European Union would also be expected
to contribute to the general boosting of the IMF's firepower,
he said.
Strengthening the Bundesbank's credit line to the IMF is
not entirely without risk to the German taxpayer, however, and
Dombret said the central bank wanted the express consent from
lawmakers in the Bundestag for the move.
"It is important to us that in this special case the
Bundestag gives its approval for the additional credit line to
the IMF and confirms that the Bundesbank is not in conflict
with earlier parliamentary decisions on limiting risks,"
Dombret said.
Former Bundesbank Vice President and outgoing European
Central Bank Chief Economist Juergen Stark was quoted by
Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper on Sunday as saying that more
involvement by the IMF in stemming the euro zone crisis would
be an "act of desperation."($1 = 0.7482
euros)