FRANKFURT, March 19 A delay in introducing
tougher capital rules must not lead to the new global regulatory
framework being watered down, Bundesbank board member Andreas
Dombret warned on Tuesday.
The new rules known as Basel III are the world's main
regulatory response to the 2007-09 financial crisis. They are
aimed at ensuring that banks can withstand shocks better without
taxpayer help.
Both the United States and the EU missed the January
deadline for the start of a six-year phase-in of the new regime.
Earlier this year, the Basel Committee of banking
supervisors, which devised Basel III, gave banks concessions on
a planned new liquidity rule to enable them to withstand market
squeezes unaided.
Formal introduction of Basel III in the EU is not expected
to start until January 2014 or later, and no start date has been
set in the United States.
"The initial implementation timelines have been modified in
the EU and the U.S. We need to make sure that such delays do not
lead to a watering down of the measures that we agreed upon
internationally," Dombret said in the text of a speech to be
delivered at a Frankfurt Finance Summit conference.
"The global financial system needs global rules," said
Dombret, who is in charge of financial stability and risk
control at the Bundesbank.
The head of the International Monetary Fund, Christine
Lagarde, made similar comments earlier in the day, saying the
IMF was particularly worried about the delay of Basel III in
major jurisdictions.
She said different rates of implementation could contribute
to dilution of overall minimum standards, which could affected
longer term business decisions, strain credit markets and spill
over to the real economy.
The Basel Committee of global regulators, which drafted
Basel III, said on Tuesday that the world's top banks have made
big strides towards meeting the rules several years before full
compliance is required.
It said the world's top 101 banks would have needed an extra
208.2 billion euros ($270 billion) had Basel been in force in
June 2012 - 176 billion euros less than in its previous study in
December 2011.
(Reporting by Eva Kuehnen and Huw Jones)