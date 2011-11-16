FRANKFURT Nov 16 A German central banker raised doubts on Wednesday about the feasibility of creating special vehicles to attract investors to reinforce the euro zone's rescue fund, a suggestion EU officials drafted for the bloc's leaders last month.

Euro zone countries want to increase the lending capacity of the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) by December, combining bond insurance with investment vehicles.

Rudolf Boehmler, a Bundesbank board member, told an audience at Euro Finance Week that creating investment vehicles was the "more problematic" part of such a options.

"It is ... a model that strikingly resembles the financial products that led to the financial crisis in 2007. I don't know whether it is so clever to use such instruments now to extinguish the fire," Boehmler said.

Boehmler said investors' interest seemed to be limited so far as they were waiting to get more clarity on how the new governments in Italy and Greece would perform.

The appointments of new political leaders -- Mario Monti in Italy and Lucas Papademos in Greece -- were "light at the end of the tunnel", Boehmler said, adding that these decisions could potentially "restore confidence in the markets".

Wealthy emerging economies such as China or Brazil have held back from pursuing any suggestion of investing via the rescue fund citing lack of clarity.

An official at the EFSF said last week that political turmoil in Italy and Greece was complicating its efforts.

Boehmler said the crisis could only be solved if European politicians agreed on a coherent solution -- either under the current European framework or with a closer fiscal integration, which would not necessarily call for common euro zone bonds.

It was up to politicians to make this decision, but it needed to be taken soon, Boehmler said.

"It will be difficult, from the point of view of the Bundesbank, to get a grip on the euro zone debt crisis as long as governments don't make a clear decision about the future of the currency union," Boehmler said.