FRANKFURT Feb 7 Europe's single banking
supervisor should be able to stop the build-up of excess risks
in the banking sector stemming from specific economic sectors or
sovereign debt, Bundesbank deputy chief Sabine Lautenschlaeger
said.
Protecting banks from being affected by weak public finances
requires not only good supervision but also regulation which
prevents banks from taking on excessive risk through state
financing, Lautenschlaeger said.
"Such regulation should, for instance, include upper limits
for lending to governments. It should also encompass appropriate
capital backing for government bonds," she told a financial
conference in Frankfurt.
The European Central Bank is setting up a banking supervisor
that is due to become operational in 2014.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould)