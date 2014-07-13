BRIEF-Shui On Land updates on investment in joint venture company
* Discloseable Transaction - investment in a joint venture company
BERLIN, July 13 The Bundesbank is concerned by penalties European banks are paying the United States to settle investigations into sanctions violations involving Sudan, Iran and Cuba, Spiegel magazine reported, quoting an official at the German central bank.
"The United States' penalising of European banks is a considerable strain for those financial institutions," Bundesbank's banking supervision chief Andreas Dombret told Spiegel. "We are watching the situation very closely."
A New York court fined French bank BNP Paribas $9 billion last month for doing business in Sudan, Iran and Cuba.
Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank are also under investigation by U.S. authorities over trade with Iran. Commerzbank faces a fine for $600-800 million, sources have told Reuters.
Deutsche Bank could face a penalty of 600 million euros ($818.4 million), Spiegel said, without citing sources.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment on Sunday and pointed to a statement in its 2013 annual report, which said that it was co-operating with investigators. ($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson in Berlin and Harro ten Wolden in Frankfurt; Editing by David Goodman)
By Shashwat Pradhan Jan 24 Most Southeast Asian stock markets eked out gains on Tuesday, as investors weighed the possible effects of U.S. President Donald Trump formally withdrawing the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal. Fulfilling a campaign pledge, Trump signed an executive order pulling the U.S. out of the 12-nation TPP, distancing it from its Asian allies, even as China's influence in the region rises. "Southeast Asian markets are mos
* For FY group is expected to record a substantial decrease in its net profit attributable to shareholders of approximately 59.52%