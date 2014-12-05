BRIEF-Aldar Properties launches mid-market homes on Reem Island
* Launches mid-market homes from 450,000 dirhams on Reem Island
FRANKFURT Dec 5 European Central Bank policymaker Jens Weidmann said on Friday that the ECB's monetary policy for the euro zone was rightly expansionary, though he said it was too loose for Germany, Europe's largest economy.
"We have a monetary policy that is too expansive for Germany," he said at an event hosted by German newspaper Die Zeit in Frankfurt.
He also said extremely low interest rates caused countries' willingness to implement structural reforms to tail off. (Reporting by Paul Carrel and John O'Donnell in Frankfurt, Writing by Michelle Martin in Berlin)
