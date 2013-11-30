Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben (L) and Thomas Mueller celebrate Robben's goal during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match against Braunschweig in Munich November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Arjen Robben scored two first-half goals to give Bundesliga leaders and titleholders Bayern Munich a predictable 2-0 win at home to bottom club Eintracht Braunschweig on Saturday.

Second-placed Bayer Leverkusen recovered from Wednesday's 5-0 home defeat by Manchester United in the Champions League to beat winless Nuremberg 3-0 with Son Heung-Min scoring twice.

Third-placed Borussia Dortmund also won as two Robert Lewandowski penalties helped them beat coach Juergen Klopp's former club Mainz 05 3-1 and Hoffenheim were involved in another high-scoring game as they drew 4-4 with Werder Bremen.

Bayern, who have won 12 and draw two of their 14 games, lead on 38 points, followed by Leverkusen (34) and Dortmund (31).

