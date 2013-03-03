Mario Gomez of Bayern Munich celebrates a goal against TSG Hoffenheim during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Sinsheim, March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich effortlessly cruised to a 1-0 victory at Hoffenheim on Sunday courtesy of a Mario Gomez goal that keeps them on course for the title with a 17-point advantage at the top.

Gomez, making a rare start in place of the team's top scorer Mario Mandzukic, scored the only goal of a lacklustre game when he flicked in a Franck Ribery header in the 38th minute.

The Bavarians, who made several changes to the team that ousted holders Borussia Dortmund from the German Cup on Wednesday, lacked pace in attack but were rarely threatened by lowly Hoffenheim.

Their 20th win in 24 league games lifted them to 63 points, with champions Dortmund in second on 46.

Bayern were without winger Arjen Robben, who was again ruled out with a muscle injury, and Hoffenheim briefly threatened in the opening stages with two long-range efforts from Daniel Williams.

The visitors gradually found their rhythm and Gomez rounded off a lightning quick move that started with Hoffenheim losing possession in midfield to give Bayern the lead.

The visitors were below par but had chances to extend their lead in the second half.

Bastian Schweinsteiger twice rattled the woodwork with consecutive free kicks and David Alaba drew a spectacular save from Hoffenheim keeper Heurelho Gomes late in the game.

Hoffenheim, who are 17th on 16 points, defended bravely throughout but were toothless up front.

Dortmund stayed second after easing past Hanover 96 3-1 on Saturday with two goals from Robert Lewandowski, who is reportedly close to a deal with rivals Bayern.

Bayer Leverkusen are a point behind in third after coming from a goal down to score twice in the last eight minutes and beat VfB Stuttgart 2-1 on Saturday.

In the only other game of the day, Fortuna Duesseldorf host Mainz 05 later on Sunday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Toby Davis)