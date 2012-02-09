FRANKFURT Feb 9 Forty-five companies have registered to bid for rights to broadcast top-flight German soccer league matches, and the league's board will decide on Feb. 16 which of them will be allowed to take part, the league (DFL) said.

"I assume that the number of approved bidders will be significantly lower, possibly it will be at only 19 or 20," DFL head Christian Seifert told journalists on Thursday.

The auction, which is due to start on April 2, will include various packages allowing companies to broadcast soccer matches for four seasons from 2013/14 on television, the internet or smartphone devices.

It may pit Sky Deutschland, the current owner of the live cable rights, against Deutsche Telekom, which owns the online TV rights.

Britain's Vodafone has also said it is looking into bidding for the rights to show Bundesliga matches on internet-based TV and on mobile devices, possibly with a partner.