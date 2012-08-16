* Bunge made small Brazilian corn shipments to Gulf Coast
buyers
* Company does not see as long-term strategy
* Brazil just finished harvesting record corn crop
SAO PAULO, Aug 16 Grains trader Bunge Ltd
has been exporting small quantities of Brazilian corn to the
United States this year and could export more if damage to the
U.S. crop from drought worsens, vice-president of agribusiness
and logistics, Murilo Braz Sant'anna, said on Thursday.
But the executive said he doesn't expect the current
difference between a booming Brazilian crop and the shortfall
from drought in the United States will lead to a permanent
reordering of the global grain trade, as some analysts have
suggested.
"We do not see this as a future strategy: what Brazil
exported to the United States was much more symbolic" than a
major shift in global corn export flows, Sant'anna said.
Brazil has just finished harvesting a record crop this year
of 72.78 million tonnes of corn, a key ingredient in animal
feeds, tortillas and cooking oil.
Bunge's shipments to the United States, the biggest producer
and exporter of corn, were delivered to buyers in the U.S. Gulf
region, Sant'anna said. He gave no further details on the deals
while speaking at an event by the BM&FBovespa exchange in Sao
Paulo.
Benchmark Chicago Board of Trade corn futures prices have
risen 45 percent since June, when it became increasingly
apparent that dry, hot weather over the U.S. grain belt would
take a bite out of yields.
Since then the drought has been unrelenting, becoming the
worst in more than half a decade.
The International Grains Council (IGC) forecast the U.S.
corn crop at 300 million tonnes, significantly short of a
previous projection of 350 million and now even worse than last
year's 314 million.
Global stocks of the grain at the end of the season should
fall to a six year low of 115 million tonnes.