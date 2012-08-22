European stocks subdued as weaker healthcare stocks, oil prices weigh
LONDON, June 6 European shares extended their fall on Tuesday as weaker oil prices, pulled lower by a major diplomatic rift between Gulf Arab states, gave rise to risk adversity.
SAO PAULO Aug 22 U.S. commodities giant Bunge expects its Brazilian sugar cane crushing to reach its full industrial capacity of 21 million tonnes per year within two years, the CEO of its Brazilian operations, Pedro Parente said on Wednesday.
Parente expected next year's sugar cane harvest in the world's top sugar producer to turn out large if weather permits.
OSLO, June 6 The export of fertilisers from Qatari producer Qafco is unaffected by a regional diplomatic row that has cut off other commodity shipments, Norway's Yara said on Tuesday.