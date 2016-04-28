UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 17
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 28 Dry weather in Brazil may reduce the country's winter corn crop by 5 million to 10 million tonnes, resulting in a similar drop in exports from the world's No. 2 supplier of the grain, Bunge CEO Soren Schroder said on Thursday.
The crop shortfall will shift more demand to the United States and Black Sea suppliers, particularly Ukraine, he said on a conference call with analysts. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib in Follicular Lymphoma