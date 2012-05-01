* To buy out Solae LLC JV
* Says nutrition & health segment margin to improve
* DuPont, Bunge shares up
May 1 Chemicals maker DuPont acquired
Bunge Ltd's stake in their soy-based ingredients joint
venture for $440 million, its latest deal in the food sector
after the $6.4 billion takeover of Danish food enzyme maker
Danisco last year.
The Solae JV, which produces soy supplement extracted from
soybean, was formed in 2003 with DuPont owning a 72 percent
stake.
DuPont said in March it expected soy supplements to fuel
much of the growth in its food ingredients
business.
With the full ownership of Solae, pretax earnings margins of
DuPont's nutrition and health business will be closer to the
upper end of its long-term target of 12-14 percent, it said.
Agribusiness and food company Bunge said the deal to sell
its minority stake in Solae will help it put capital into its
"strategic, core businesses."
DuPont shares were up about 1 percent at $53.88 on the New
York Stock Exchange. Bunge shares were up 2 percent in late
morning trade.