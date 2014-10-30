By Tom Polansek
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Oct 30 The slow pace of crop sales by
farmers that has hurt two of the world's biggest grain traders
will likely stretch into next year, the head of Bunge Ltd
said on Thursday.
The forecast for sluggish sales from Chief Executive Officer
Soren Schroder may mean that Bunge and agribusiness rivals,
including Archer Daniels Midland Co and Cargill
Inc, will continue to feel economic pressure from
limited supplies despite massive grain harvests in the United
States.
U.S. farmers will market larger-than-normal percentages of
their newly harvested corn and soybeans next year, as they delay
autumn sales because of weak prices, Schroder said in an
interview with Reuters.
Normally, U.S. farmers market their grain during the fall
harvest, before spring planting, or after the planting is done.
But the volumes of grain being sold, Schroder told Reuters, "are
shifting a bit in between those three traditional marketing
periods."
Schroder's comments came after the company reported
lower-than-expected third-quarter earnings due in part to
sluggish farmer selling. Bunge buys, sells, transports and
processes crops.
In Brazil, growers have marketed only about 10 percent of
their new-crop soybeans, compared to the normal level of 30
percent or more, Bunge Chief Financial Officer Drew Burke told
analysts on a conference call to discuss earnings.
Argentine farmers are holding soybeans as a hedge against
inflation and currency devaluations, he said.
Bunge does not expect to see a pick-up in farmer selling in
Brazil or Argentina until early next year "unless there were to
be a sizable price or currency movement," Burke said.
Cargill, a top global commodities trader, said earlier this
month that returns in its origination and processing business
during a fiscal first quarter ended Aug. 31 had slipped as
farmers held back grain sales. The company said it was poised to
benefit from replenished grain supplies as the U.S. harvest
advances in its second quarter.
Bunge, along with ADM, Cargill and Louis Dreyfus
Corp, comprise the four large global grain players,
dubbed the "ABCD," that dominate the flow of agricultural
commodities around the world.
Farmers are able to postpone sales after expanding their
storage capacity and because many are flush with cash after
grain prices soared in recent years.
For global traders, the slow pace of selling is "definitely
a negative in terms of their ability to be opportunistic buyers
of grain," said Ryan Oksenhendler, an analyst for Arlon Group, a
New York-based firm that invests in agricultural commodities and
owns Bunge shares.
ADM is due to report its third-quarter earnings on Nov. 4.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Alan Crosby)