BRIEF-Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 30 A fire at a Bunge Ltd oilseed plant in Hamilton, Ontario, was under control on Thursday, according to the website of a local newspaper.
The fire was in a six-storey building that houses a dryer for soybeans before they are processed into oil, the Hamilton Spectator newspaper said, citing the local fire department.
A Bunge spokeswoman could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; editing by G Crosse)
* TransCanada Corp says approval by its shareholders of appointment of 12 nominees as directors of TransCanada