WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 30 A fire at a Bunge Ltd oilseed plant in Hamilton, Ontario, was under control on Thursday, according to the website of a local newspaper.

The fire was in a six-storey building that houses a dryer for soybeans before they are processed into oil, the Hamilton Spectator newspaper said, citing the local fire department.

A Bunge spokeswoman could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; editing by G Crosse)