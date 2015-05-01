WINNIPEG, Manitoba May 1 Oilseed processor Bunge Ltd restarted canola processing at its Hamilton, Ontario plant late on Thursday after a fire, spokeswoman Deb Seidel said on Friday.

She said the plant will resume soybean processing after the investigation into the fire is complete and water is cleaned up. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)