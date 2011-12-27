(Repeats story to extra clients with no changes to text)
By Rajendra Jadhav
MUMBAI Dec 26 Agricultural processor
Bunge Ltd is planning to set up an edible oil refinery on
India's western coast as it aims to expand in the world's top
importer after buying a local firm last week, the head of its
Indian unit told Reuters.
Bunge, the world's largest oilseed processor and among the
top sugar and ethanol producers, last week said it had agreed to
buy the edible oil business of Amrit Banaspati Company
for 2.21 billion rupees ($42 million).
"We are going with 1,200 tonnes per day plant at Kandla and
that should be operational by early 2013," Adhiraj Sarin,
managing director of Bunge India, told Reuters in an interview
on Monday. He declined to give a cost estimate for the plant.
Kandla is a port in India's western state of Gujarat.
Bunge has large soybean crushing operations in the
United States and South America, allowing it to import crude
soyoil for the Indian market.
The acquisition gave Bunge key brands of Amrit Banaspati
like Gagan and Ginni, which the Indian company had not expanded
as far as it could in North India due to capacity constraints.
"Because of their capacity constraints they were unable to
expand their volume into Uttar Pradesh and other markets. Once
the capacity constraint is eased because of our own plant at
Kandla, clearly we see an opportunity to expand these brands,"
Sarin said.
Bunge currently does most of its refining through third
parties in India and it wants to trim dependency, he said.
"What we are putting up in Kandla is some of the capacity
growth that we needed. Rather than going third-party we decided
to invest in setting up a refinery."
Bunge has edible oil manufacturing and refining plants at
Bundi in north-western Rajasthan state and Trichy in southern
Tamil Nadu state.
Most Indian edible oil companies like Ruchi Soya
prefer buying crude edible oils overseas and refining them in
the country and selling it under their respective brands.
RISING DEMAND
Bunge, based in White Plains, New York, has been witnessing
8-10 percent annual growth for its branded edible oils in India.
It is expecting its sales of edible oils, bakery fats and
Vanspati, or hydrogenated vegetable cooking oils, in the country
to double in 2012 from this year's estimated 180,000 tonnes.
Rapid economic growth in China and India has boosted edible
oil demand, largely met from imports of palm oil, which is
cheaper than other vegetable oils like soy and groundnut.
India could boost imports of edible oils 5.2 percent in
2011/12, reversing a fall this year, as domestic output
struggles to keep pace with demand from a growing and
increasingly wealthy middle class.
Consumption of vegetable oils -- around 95 percent of which
are edible oils -- in 2011/12 could rise to 18.5 million tonnes
from 18.06 million tonnes in 2010/11, Hamburg-based oilseeds
analysts Oil World has forecast.
Rapeseed is the main winter-sown oilseed in India and
current weather conditions are not favourable for its growth.
Bad weather can trim rapeseed production and squeeze local
edible oil supplies, leading to higher dependency on
costlier imported oil.
The January benchmark soyoil contract on India's
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange hit a high of 708.3
rupees per 10 kg on Monday -- the highest level for the first
month contract since March 2008.
Indian farmers have sown rapeseed on 6.383 million hectares
as on Dec. 23, down from 6.775 million hectares a year ago, data
from the farm ministry showed.
India buys mainly palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia and a
small quantity of soyoil from Argentina and Brazil.
The south Asian country's growing hunger for commodities has
lured trading firms such as Noble, Louis Dreyfus, Cargill and
Czarnikow to India, while NYSE Euronext, Goldman Sachs, and
Fidelity International have bought stakes in Indian commodities
exchanges.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)