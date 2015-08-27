(Adds size of Moinho Pacifico)

SAO PAULO Aug 27 Bunge Brasil, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bunge Ltd, said on Thursday it has agreed to acquire Brazilian wheat processor Moinho Pacifico.

Bunge said the deal will allow it to increase its market share for wheat flour and some prepared mixes for the bread-making industry. Financial details were not disclosed.

Moinho Pacifico, located in Santos, is one of the largest wheat processors in Brazil. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval, Bunge said in a statement.

Bunge tried to buy Moinho Pacifico from its owner Lawrence Pih in 2009 but they did not agree on a price.

Buying Moinho Pacifico will allow Bunge to dominate Brazil's largest consumer market in the state of Sao Paulo, which accounts for 28 percent of wheat sales in Brazil.