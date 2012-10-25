(Adds dropped dollar symbol in headline and second bullet)
Oct 25 Bunge Ltd :
* Reports third quarter results
* Q3 net sales $17.29 billion versus $15.62 billion year-ago
* Q3 earnings per share $1.92; Q3 adjusted earnings per share
$2.08
* Current market environment, shaped most notably by the severe
U.S. drought, has been and will continue to be volatile
* Q3 earnings per share view $2.17, revenue view $17.80 billion
-- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says remain on track to reach planting target of
approximately 70 thousand hectares of sugarcane this year
* Sees operating mills at full capacity in the 2013 crop year
with lower unit production costs.
* Says "global grain demand will continue to be met by a
variety of products from different geographies"
