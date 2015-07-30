BRIEF-Cascades evok expands into U.S.
July 30 Bunge Ltd, one of the world's largest agricultural commodities traders, reported a lower quarterly profit on weak year-on-year returns in its agribusiness segment and poor food and ingredients margins.
The White Plains, New York-based company reported a net second-quarter profit of $72 million, or 50 cents share, compared with $272 million, or $1.81 a share, a year earlier.
The profit fell far short of analysts' average estimate of $1.36 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 36 percent to $10.78 billion. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Cascades evok expands into U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
