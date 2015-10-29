(Adds details on results)
CHICAGO Oct 29 Grain trader Bunge Ltd
reported a lower quarterly profit on Thursday as weaker results
in its sugar, fertilizer, and food and ingredients units
overshadowed gains in the core agribusiness division.
Bunge, a major player in South America, pointed to low sugar
prices and "extremely low consumer confidence" in Brazil and
weak fertilizer margins in Argentina as hurting its performance.
Agribusiness, the company's largest unit, benefited from
favorable margins on soybean processing in the United States,
South America and Europe and from increased grain deals in
Brazil.
The core businesses of Bunge and its rivals Archer Daniels
Midland and Cargill Inc are buying, selling,
transporting, storing and processing grains and oilseeds.
Margins are typically thin, but volumes are massive when crop
supplies are ample and prices are low, as they currently are
following large global harvests.
Net income available to shareholders in the third quarter
ended on Sept. 30 fell to $229 million, or $1.56 per share, from
$284 million, or $1.90 per share, a year earlier.
Bunge's grain trading and distribution results benefited
from the recovery of about $50 million lost on open positions in
the second quarter, according to the company.
Excluding discontinued operations and other charges,
adjusted net income was $1.24 per share, down from $1.31 a year
ago. Analysts expected earnings of $1.56 per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue dropped to $10.79 billion from $13.68 billion, below
analysts' estimates for $12.64 billion.
Bunge said it cut its forecast for capital expenditures in
2015 to $750 million from $875 million, due to the timing of
spending on certain long-term projects in its agribusiness and
food and ingredients units. The difference of about $125 million
will carry over into 2016 and 2017, according to the company.
Bunge's stock price is down about 13 percent this year,
while ADM shares are down about 10 percent.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)