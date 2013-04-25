April 25 Agribusiness group Bunge Ltd
reported higher-than-expected quarterly results on Thursday,
helped by a jump in sales of sugar & bioenergy products.
Bunge, one of the world's largest agricultural trading
houses, earned $170 million in the first quarter, up from $84
million a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.15 per share, topping
the average analyst estimate of 92 cents per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue totaled $14.79 billion, beating Wall Street's
expectations of $13.99 billion.
Sales of sugar & bioenergy products rose 26 percent.
Bunge is among the four large players known as the "ABCD"
companies that dominate the flow of agricultural goods around
the world. The others are Archer Daniels Midland Co,
Cargill Inc and Louis Dreyfus Corp.
Bunge shares closed at $68.30 on the New York Stock Exchange
on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago and Siddharth Cavale in
Bangalore; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)