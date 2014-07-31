(Adds business segment details and outlook, adds quote, adds
byline)
By Karl Plume
July 31 Bunge Ltd, one of the world's
largest agricultural trading houses, on Thursday reported
higher-than-expected second-quarter earnings as strong demand
and record large soybean crops in the Southern Hemisphere
bolstered oilseed processing margins.
The White Plains, New York-based company forecast a solid
second half of 2014, skewed toward the fourth quarter, on steady
global demand for crops and as the U.S. and European harvests
replenish stocks.
Bunge reported net earnings of $272 million, or $1.81 per
share, compared with $110 million, or 75 cents per share.
Excluding special items, earnings per share were $1.76.
Analysts on average had expected $1.36, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose to $16.8 billion from $15.5 billion, beating
the analysts' average estimate of $15.25 billion.
Bunge is among the four large players known as the "ABCD"
companies that dominate the flow of agricultural goods around
the world. The others are Archer Daniels Midland Co,
Cargill Inc and Louis Dreyfus Corp.
"We expect the momentum of the second quarter to carry
through for the remainder of the year and that we will meet or
exceed our targeted full-year combined returns in agribusiness
and food and ingredients of 1.5 points above cost of capital,"
Chief Executive Officer Soren Schroder said.
Bunge posted higher year-on-year results in all of its
business segments, including a record profit in food and
ingredients, he said.
Earnings in agribusiness, the company's largest segment by
volume, surged 83 percent to $311 million in the quarter, while
food and ingredients profit jumped 43 percent to $90 million.
Fertilizer segment earnings rose to $11 million from $9 million.
Bunge posted a $6 million quarterly profit in its sugar and
bioenergy segment, compared with a year-earlier loss of $3
million. It said the strategic review of its sugarcane milling
business, which it has been trying to sell since late 2013, was
continuing.
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago, Editing by Franklin Paul
and Lisa Von Ahn)