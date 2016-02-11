CHICAGO Feb 11 Grain trader Bunge Ltd
reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday,
citing struggles in its main agribusiness unit and Brazilian
food business.
Fourth-quarter net income available to shareholders was $188
million, or $1.30 per share, compared with a year-earlier loss
of $62 million, or 43 cents per share.
Excluding discontinued operations and other charges,
earnings rose to $1.49 per share from $1.12. Analysts on average
expected $1.56, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue dropped to $11.13 billion from $13.23 billion.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)