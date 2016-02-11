(Adds drop in stock price, comments from conference call)
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO Feb 11 Bunge Ltd expects a
challenging year in 2016 due to slumping U.S. farm exports and
processing margins, Chief Executive Officer Soren Schroder said
on Thursday, as the global grain trader reported a
lower-than-expected quarterly profit.
Shares sank 14 percent in morning trading to their lowest
levels since 2010.
Bunge came under pressure after the company joined Archer
Daniels Midland Co and Cargill Inc in
detailing the pain from sluggish U.S. exports. Both rivals
recently reported weak results.
Demand for U.S. grain has declined as strength in the U.S.
dollar and massive global supplies have increased competition
for business from South America and other parts of the world.
U.S. farmers have put crops into storage, rather than selling
them to trading houses, as they wait for prices to recover from
low levels.
The United States "is a big challenge for the next couple of
quarters," Schroder told analysts on a conference call.
Instead, Bunge will be banking on profits from exports and
processing operations in South America to benefit the company.
Bunge is a major player in Brazil and Argentina, which
increased grain shipments after new President Mauricio Macri
eliminated taxes on corn, wheat and soy exports.
"Northern Hemisphere oilseed processing margins and grain
exports will be pressured until markets adjust to the increased
level of global supplies," Schroder said.
Historically, large crops have benefited agricultural
traders and processors by providing more grain for them to
transport, store and sell. However, Bunge said slow selling by
farmers and the weak export demand hurt its U.S. operations.
Agribusiness, the company's largest unit, will probably
"start the year slow," with results weighted toward the second
half of the year, said Drew Burke, chief financial officer.
Fourth-quarter net income available to shareholders was $188
million, or $1.30 per share, compared with a year-earlier loss
of $62 million, or 43 cents per share.
Excluding discontinued operations and other charges,
earnings rose to $1.49 per share from $1.12. Analysts on average
expected $1.56, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue dropped to $11.13 billion from $13.23 billion.
Last week, ADM reported a lower quarterly profit and
cautioned that tough market conditions could persist in the year
ahead. Cargill last month said earnings and revenue were down
for the quarter ended Nov. 30.
Bunge's stock price was down 36 percent from a year ago
prior to Thursday's slide. ADM shares had lost 30 percent over
that same period.
