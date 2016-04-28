BRIEF-Dexia and Cognizant in talks for collaboration on I.T. and business process services
* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services
CHICAGO, April 28 U.S. agricultural trader Bunge Ltd reported a stronger-than-expected first-quarter profit on Thursday, bolstered by strong South American crop exports.
Bunge reported a net profit available to shareholders of $222 million, or $1.60 per share, compared with $249 million, or $1.67 per share, in the same period a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.41 per share, above analysts' average estimate of 73 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell to $8.916 billion from $10.806 billion a year ago. (Reporting by Karl Plume Editing by W Simon)
LONDON, May 17 Britain has sold its last remaining stake in Lloyds Banking Group, making the lender the first to re-emerge from British state ownership in a symbolic step for the country's recovering banking sector.