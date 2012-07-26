July 26 Agribusiness and food company Bunge Ltd , posted a second quarter profit that fell 14 percent from a year ago period hurt by raw material prices, lower margins and unfavorable weather conditions.

Net income fell to $274 million, or $1.78 per share, from $316 million, or $2.02 per share, from a year earlier.

Sales rose about 4 percent to $15.09 billion.