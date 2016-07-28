(Adds analyst comment, updates stock price)
By Karl Plume
July 28 Bunge Ltd shares surged on
Thursday after the U.S. grain trader said quarterly profit
jumped despite volatile grain markets and maintained its higher
full-year earnings forecast.
Strong results from its agribusiness unit, the company's
largest revenue driver, boosted results. But the company also
warned of weakening margins in Brazil and Argentina due to
smaller crops and lower prices.
After posting a 51-percent profit rise in the second
quarter, the White Plains, New-York-based company said
second-half earnings would be weighted toward the fourth
quarter, when crops in the Northern Hemisphere are harvested.
"Overall, we continue to expect to grow earnings in 2016,"
said Bunge Chief Financial Officer Drew Burke.
"However, in the near term, slow farmer selling in Brazil
and Argentina, due to smaller than expected crops and lower
prices, are negatively impacting margins. We also expect the
mark-to-market gains we benefited from in the second quarter to
largely reverse in the third quarter," he said.
Bunge had warned of second-quarter headwinds due to
smaller-than-expected harvests in South America, home to many of
its elevators and processing plants. Excessive rain in Argentina
and severe drought in Brazil reduced yields, prompting farmers
there to hoard more of their crops than grain traders had
anticipated.
The South American crop shortfall, however, has raised
demand for shipments from the United States, where rivals Archer
Daniels Midland and privately held Cargill
have a stronger presence.
Also, big North American harvests this fall are expected to
boost export opportunities for the grain traders and global
demand for the soybean meal that the company produces remains
robust.
Bunge shares rallied on the strong demand outlook and as the
company's stock had underperformed relative to its peers. Before
Thursday's earnings release, Bunge shares had dropped 10 percent
this year, while ADM shares were up nearly 20 percent.
"There's a lot of pent up demand for the stock because it's
really very attractively valued. Investors were simply waiting
for this quarter to get out of the way because it was a
difficult quarter to call," said Farha Aslam, analyst with
Stephens Inc, citing volatile soy prices in the quarter.
ADM reports quarterly results next Tuesday.
Net income attributable to Bunge rose to $109 million, or 78
cents per share, for the quarter ended June 30. Excluding items,
the company earned 79 cents per share.
Revenue slipped 2.2 percent to $10.54 billion.
Bunge shares were up 6.5 percent at $65.23.
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago and Subrat Patnaik in
Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton and Bernadette Baum)